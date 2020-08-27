Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,397. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $432.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

