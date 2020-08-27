Thrive Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $177,756.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.82 or 0.05613386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

