Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,216 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,926 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adobe were worth $162,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $44.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,738,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The company has a market capitalization of $253.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.74. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.