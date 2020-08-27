Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 63,023 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,023 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $169,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.70. 6,237,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,131. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $137.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

