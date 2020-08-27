Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $55,403,421. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

