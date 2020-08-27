Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,625 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $163,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,765. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

