Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $107.27 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Square worth $107,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 247.97 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $159.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

