Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $91.19 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,510 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $91,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of American Express by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,208. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.