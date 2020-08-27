Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cigna were worth $78,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,640. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.46, for a total value of $1,012,060.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.