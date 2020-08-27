Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,533 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Humana were worth $75,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Humana by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $403.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,888. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $425.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

