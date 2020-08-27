Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $38.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The company has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,518.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,383.31. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.