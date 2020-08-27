Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nike were worth $106,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Nike by 3.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth about $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Nike by 56.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 34.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in Nike by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 67,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,215 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. 4,467,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,907. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.