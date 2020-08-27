Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $115,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $246.97. 1,479,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.43. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

