Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $303,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $352.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock valued at $318,887,753. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.