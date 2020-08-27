Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 119,869 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Facebook were worth $207,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $23.09 on Wednesday, reaching $303.91. 68,544,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

