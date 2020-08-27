Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 171,304 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $155,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,565,000 after purchasing an additional 835,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,996. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

