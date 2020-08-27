Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,531 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $44.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,652.38. 3,993,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. The stock has a market cap of $1,123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,614.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,518.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,384.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

