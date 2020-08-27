TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 116,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,459,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

TJX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,699,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

