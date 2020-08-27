Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Up 9.4%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 1,010,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,011,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the first quarter worth $178,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Town Sports International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $36,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

