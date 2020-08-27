TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of TransDigm Group worth $84,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after purchasing an additional 303,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,452,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In related news, Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $484.89. 247,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.23 and a 200-day moving average of $432.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.