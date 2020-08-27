TransferCoin (TX) Price Hits $0.0526 on Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 210% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $436,007.73 and $540.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 163.6% higher against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.