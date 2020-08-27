Tripio Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $924,971.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.12 or 0.05450192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

