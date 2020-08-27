Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.48

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and traded as high as $47.25. Truxton shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

