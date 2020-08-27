Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $8.67 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $33,684.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

