Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $164.13. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

