Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) were down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 667,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 540,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $2,063,994. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.