United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

