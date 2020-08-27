United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

UPS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.90. 2,759,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

