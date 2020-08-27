United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 6.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) shares shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.48. 7,257,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 5,053,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 482.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

