UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.67. 2,320,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,380. The company has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.83. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

