Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.42. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

