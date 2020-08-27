Unobtanium (UNO) Tops One Day Volume of $5,615.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.39 or 0.00648755 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $5,615.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,311.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.02333496 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,633 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

