Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Trading Down 10.7%

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) shares traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.86. 512,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 200,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

