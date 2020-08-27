Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,440,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,259,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uxin by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

