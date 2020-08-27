VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stake Decreased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 1.51% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $39,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 1,203,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,782. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

