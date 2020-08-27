Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,393 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 8,753,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

