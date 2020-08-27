Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises about 1.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.