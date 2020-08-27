Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after buying an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $319.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

