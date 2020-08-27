Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $157,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.43. 2,603,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $319.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

