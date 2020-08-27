Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Down 6.3%

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.72. 697,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 612,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

