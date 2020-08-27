VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 32.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares shot up 32.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.24. 198,059,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,766% from the average session volume of 10,614,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Several research firms have recently commented on VBIV. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $981.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.
Read More: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.