Velas Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $66.93 million and $2.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001678 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006581 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.