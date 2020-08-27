Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,968,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

