Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Up 10.6%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $21.85. 405,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 301,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Viad alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $445.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,359.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 307.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viad by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Viad by 58.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Viad by 719.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.