VIBE Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $245,356.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.94 or 0.05444190 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.