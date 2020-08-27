Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.44. 1,610,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,425,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $541.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

