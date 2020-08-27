Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.0% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. 7,009,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

