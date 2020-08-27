Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Quilter Plc’s 5th Largest Position

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $211.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

