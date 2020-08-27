Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. Viva Energy Group has a 52-week low of A$1.13 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of A$2.33 ($1.66).

In other Viva Energy Group news, insider Scott Wyatt 556,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

