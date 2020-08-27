Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will announce $319.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.31 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $16.88. 253,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,393. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

